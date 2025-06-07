Leander police seek public's help finding theft suspects

article

The Leander Police Department has released photos of two suspects in a recent theft.

The department is asking the public to help identify the men.

Leander Theft

The photos included in the department's Saturday release are of two persons of interest in a theft that happened on May 10, they said.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1400 block of U.S. 183 South.

The men in the pictures were seen leaving the scene in a white Ford pickup towing a black rented box trailer.

What you can do:

If you recognize these individuals or have any information, the department asks that you do not identify them on social media, and instead contact Officer Jack Pliska at jpliska@leandertx.gov or 512.528.2800 extension 1023, and reference case #25-1438.