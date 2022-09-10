Leander initiates Phase 4 water conservation measures ahead of raw water pipeline repair

The city of Leander has initiated Phase 4 conservation measures ahead of repairs to a raw water pipeline.

The measures prohibit all outdoor watering effective immediately and Leander water customers are asked to turn off irrigation system completely and limit other nonessential uses until further notice.

The measures are to prepare for repairs to the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) raw water pipeline. During ongoing underwater inspections by the BCRUA on Aug. 8, contractors discovered a new leak in the section of the pipeline previously repaired in 2021. The pipeline supplies raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, Leander's primary source for treated drinking water.

BCRUA pipeline repair work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21, and may last 10-14 days, says the city. During this time, the BCRUA water treatment plant will be out of service and Leander's water treatment capacity will be reduced by more than 50 percent from 25 to 9 million gallons per day. In July, average Leander water use was about 18 million gallons per day.

City officials will monitor overall water demand each day in an effort to reduce citywide use to no more than 9 million gallons per day before and during the BCRUA pipeline repair.

Residents can also report water violations to the city's Code Enforcement division. The city says it will attempt to communicate Phase 4 measures with first-time violators before issuing citations.

Starting Friday, the city has :

Turn off irrigation systems at all public parks and city facilities

Turn off all commercial irrigation systems

Discontinue water main and line flushing unless necessary for public health, safety, and welfare

Delay acceptance and approval of pool permit applications

Strongly encourage delay of landscape installation or related building activities. which may require nonessential water uses

Starting Monday, Sept. 19, the city will: