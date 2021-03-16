Lions romp in snowfall at Colorado's Denver Zoo

Lions at Denver Zoo in Colorado enjoyed some playtime in the snow on March 15 after more than a foot of accumulation fell Monday and Tuesday.

Footage shared by the zoo shows the lions playing around their enclosure, as well as hyenas investigating the snowfall.

"In Africa, lions spend most of their day trying to find ways to keep cool, so surprisingly, our lions love the snow as they can be as active as they want without overheating!" wrote the zoo on Facebook. "And if they catch a chill, they have heated rocks to lounge on and heated bedrooms waiting when they need them."