LIVE UPDATES: Austin weather: Latest on winter storm as Arctic blast set to arrive

The Brief Arctic blast set to arrive this evening Freezing rain and temperatures expected



The City of Austin and surrounding communities are preparing for an Arctic blast that is set to bring with is some hazardous conditions.

Live Updates On Austin Winter Storm

11:49 AM: Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the change in the weather starts today! It will be cloudy, foggy and mild with on and off light rain. Then the heavy rain and storms become likely and widespread overnight.

The cold front arrives Saturday morning setting the stage for falling temperatures and gusty winds. The Western Low will glide over the freezing layer of air kicking off freezing rain and sleet from late Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING from 6am Saturday to 12pm Sunday with wintry mix likely with moderate impacts to travel. EXTREME COLD WARNING from 6pm Saturday to 12pm Monday with dangerous wind chills below 10 both Sunday and Monday mornings

10:30 AM: Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Travis County Judge Andy Brown provide an update on the winter weather along with Austin Emergency Management Director Jim Redick and Travis County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter.