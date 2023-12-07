Livingston ISD Freshman student struck, killed by 18-wheeler after getting off school bus

Texas DPS Troopers are investigating after a student was struck and killed in a tragic crash in Livingston on Thursday evening.

According to Texas DPS, a truck driver, 41-year-old Gregory Jackson of Texarkana, was arrested for criminal negligent homicide in connection to the crash. He was transported to the Polk County Jail.

Officials said the crash involved a Livingston ISD bus that was northbound on U.S. 59, north of Livingston.

Texas DPS Lieutenant Craig Cummings said that around 4:15 p.m. the school bus was stopped, and a 15-year-old freshman was getting off the bus.

According to Texas DPS, an 18-wheeler traveling northbound struck a car that was behind the bus and then veered right, where it struck a 15-year-old boy in a driveway.

Police identified Jackson as the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Officials said the bus did stop at a designated bus stop and the bus had its emergency lights activated.

In a statement to FOX 26, Livingston ISD said, "Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is. It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.

All of our counselors are available in the morning to listen and help any students needing assistance. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced counselors who can provide much-needed comfort to our students and staff."