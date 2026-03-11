Missing 2-year-old girl from Austin found; AMBER Alert canceled

article

The Brief An AMBER Alert was canceled for a missing 2-year-old Alianna Bernardez OCampo, last seen in Austin, was found, officials said



An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a missing two-year-old girl from Austin.

Officials said she was found.

What we know:

Originally, police said they were looking for two-year-old Alianna Bernardez-OCampo. She was last seen on March 11 in the 1900 Block of Willow Creek Drive.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Kermith Zapata-Bernardez.

Kermith Zapata Bernardez