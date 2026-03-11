Expand / Collapse search

Missing 2-year-old girl from Austin found; AMBER Alert canceled

Updated  March 11, 2026 9:14pm CDT
Alianna Bernardez OCampo

AUSTIN, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a missing two-year-old girl from Austin. 

Officials said she was found.

What we know:

Originally, police said they were looking for two-year-old Alianna Bernardez-OCampo. She was last seen on March 11 in the 1900 Block of Willow Creek Drive.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Kermith Zapata-Bernardez.

Kermith Zapata Bernardez

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department and Texas DPS

