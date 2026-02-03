Llano County two-vehicle crash leaves 2 teens killed, 1 other injured

The Brief DPS said two teens are dead, and one other person was injured after a crash The crash happened on Feb. 1 on RM 2900 in Llano County This is still an ongoing investigation



Two teens were killed, and one other person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Llano County, Texas DPS said.

What we know:

According to DPS, on Feb. 1, around 11:47 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on RM 2900 in Llano County.

A Toyota Camry was heading northbound when, for an unknown reason, the car left the road and drove onto the grass shoulder, the preliminary investigation stated. The driver overcorrected the car and got back onto the road where the Camry was hit on the right passenger side by a GMC Canyon who was heading southbound.

Both the driver and passenger of the Camry, Zackary Frischmann, 18, and Danielle Rushton, 17, were killed in the crash. Both were from Burnet County.

The driver of the GMC Canyon was transported to a hospital by CareFlight with incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

This crash is still an ongoing investigation.