Lockdown at Connally High School in Pflugerville; campus cleared, students being released

The Brief Connally High School under lockdown Monday afternoon Lockdown prompted by tip about man with a handgun on campus Campus has been cleared by law enforcement; students are being released



A Pflugerville ISD high school was under lockdown Monday afternoon after law enforcement got a tip about a man with a handgun coming onto campus.

What we know:

The incident happened at John B. Connally High School off N Lamar near I-35.

According to PfISD, law enforcement had received a tip about a man displaying a handgun from a backpack in the CarMax parking lot, just across N. Lamar from the high school.

The man then left the lot and reportedly came onto the high school campus.

PfISD says a video review showed the man returned to a vehicle, left the area and did not enter the campus building.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Pflugerville ISD police, Austin police, Texas DPS, Austin ISD police and ATCEMS.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not located the man or confirmed that he did indeed have a gun on him.

What's next:

The campus has been cleared by law enforcement, and students are now being released in a controlled manner in coordination with campus administration, says PfISD.

This story is developing.