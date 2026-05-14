Suspect steals over $70K from victims in Austin: APD

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The Brief APD is looking for a suspect and a person of interest connected to multiple elderly fraud cases One incident took place on Feb. 23 where the victim had more than $20,000 stolen In another incident, on Feb. 25, a victim had more than $50,000 stolen



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect and a person of interest in multiple elderly fraud cases.

The backstory:

First case

Police said on Feb. 23, between 2:30 and 4 p.m., a woman went to several banks impersonating a victim by using stolen credit cards, band account information, and a fake ID that had the victim's details along with the suspect's photo.

The suspect withdrew more than $20,000 from several banks, including two Frost bank locations — 2425 Exposition Blvd. in Austin, and 5656 Bee Caves Rd. in West Lake Hills.

Police said it is believed that the victim's wallet was stolen from her purse when she was shopping.

Second case

Austin police connected the suspect to another incident.

Police said on Feb. 25, at Randalls on 5311 Balcones Drive, the suspect and a person of interest stole a wallet out of the victim's purse while they were shopping.

The pair then went to a Chase Bank, a Wells Fargo, and a Best Buy and stole over $50,000 from the victim.

The main suspect is described as a white woman, in her early 60s to early 70s, about 160 pounds, with medium-length grey hair, and she wears glasses.

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The person of interest was described as a white man, in his 30s or 40s, with a heavy build.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white Mazda SUV.

What you can do:

The Austin Police Department is warning the community to always be alert and aware of your surroundings. They offered some tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Always keep your purse strapped on you and in your front area, not on your side, and never to your back.

Always keep its zippers closed shut.

Avoid placing it on your shopping cart. If necessary, secure it by strapping it to the shopping cart.

Never lose sight of your purse or leave it unattended.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.