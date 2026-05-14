U.S. Sen. John Cornyn introduces BOOT Sharia Law Act to bar 'anti-American' immigrants

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The Brief Sen. John Cornyn introduced legislation to bar immigrants who support or advocate for Sharia law from entering or remaining in the United States. The bill would expand DHS authority to deny asylum or green cards to those who endorse "anti-American ideology" or support terrorist organizations. The proposal has not yet been scheduled for committee consideration and faces criticism from civil rights groups who call such measures discriminatory.



U.S. Sen. John Cornyn introduced legislation Thursday that would bar immigrants who support or advocate for Sharia law from entering or remaining in the United States, issuing the proposal just days before early voting begins in Texas’ Republican Senate runoff.

The news release from Cornyn’s office argues the measure is necessary to protect constitutional freedoms and prevent what the senator described as "the spread of anti-American ideology."

DHS authority over immigration benefits

A medallion of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo. (FOX 5 NY Illustration)

What we know:

Cornyn's Ban Outsiders Openly Touting (BOOT) Sharia Law Act would deny immigration benefits, including asylum and green cards, to noncitizens who endorse "the imposition of Sharia Law" or support terrorist groups and anti-American activities.

According to Cornyn's office, the legislation would expand the Department of Homeland Security’s authority to deny or revoke immigration benefits for immigrants who support terrorism, advocate for terrorist organizations or oppose the U.S. form of government.

Cornyn’s defense of constitutional protections

What they're saying:

When speaking on the Senate floor, Cornyn framed the proposal as part of a broader effort to defend constitutional protections as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

"Sharia Law is the antithesis of what our country stands for: freedom of conscience, religion, and speech," Cornyn said in a statement. "My bill would ensure no alien who supports this hateful ideology is welcome in America."

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He pointed to examples in Nigeria and parts of Europe where he said Sharia-based legal systems or "parallel legal norms" have restricted religious freedoms and punished blasphemy.

"These incidents occurring in Nigeria may seem far away, but they underscore the dangers of what can happen in a country that is not guided by the values that we hold dear here in America," Cornyn said.

Texas' EPIC City controversy

Dig deeper:

The measure marks the latest step in Cornyn’s campaign against the application of Sharia law in the United States and follows a series of actions targeting a planned Muslim-centered development in North Texas known as EPIC Ranches City.

In April 2025, Cornyn urged the Department of Justice to investigate the East Plano Islamic Center’s proposed 402-acre development in Josephine, Texas, arguing it could discriminate against Christians, Jews and other non-Muslims. Cornyn said the project appeared designed as an "exclusive religious settlement where Islamic principles govern not only daily life and education, but commerce."

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The senator referenced the development again during his Senate floor remarks, calling it "a very lightly veiled attempt at religious discrimination."

The backstory:

In October 2025, Cornyn and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., introduced the No Sharia Act, which would prohibit courts from enforcing foreign laws or contracts that violate constitutional rights.

That bill would also prevent the application of foreign legal standards in cases involving marriage, divorce, custody and inheritance that are inconsistent with U.S. law.

In December, Cornyn and Sheehy introduced separate legislation aimed at revoking the tax-exempt status of organizations accused of providing material support to terrorist groups, specifically naming the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR. Cornyn described the organization at the time as "a radical group of terrorist sympathizers."

Civil rights concerns, legal pushback

An activist holds a sign during a protest against President Trump's travel ban in Los Angeles, California on October 15, 2017. The No Muslim Ban Ever rally was organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations in response to the Trump administra Expand

The other side:

Civil rights and Muslim advocacy organizations have previously criticized efforts to target Sharia law in the United States as discriminatory and unnecessary, arguing the Constitution already prohibits any religious code from superseding federal or state law.

What's next:

The BOOT Sharia Law Act has not yet been scheduled for committee consideration.