Student dies after stabbing at Manor Senior High School; classes canceled for Oct. 30

The Brief Student dies after being stabbed by another student at Manor Senior High School Classes canceled for October 30



A student has died after being stabbed by another student at Manor Senior High School, authorities in Manor say.

Classes were canceled early on Tuesday, Oct. 29, due to the incident.

School will be canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 30 for Manor Senior High School and Manor Early College High School.

In a note to the community, Manor ISD said the student was stabbed on campus property by another student during an altercation.

The suspect of the stabbing is in police custody.

The school was placed on lockdown after the incident.

The incident is being investigated by Manor PD and Manor ISD PD.