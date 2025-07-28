Lockhart man arrested for driving over 130 mph on SH 130

article

The Brief A Lockhart man was arrested for reckless driving Police said the man was going over 130 mph in an 85 mph zone The man was also issued two citations



A Lockhart man was arrested for reckless driving after going over 130 mph on his bike, police said.

What they're saying:

According to Mustang Ridge police, on July 27, a 36-year-old man from Lockhart was arrested.

The driver was riding his high-performance sports bike at over 130 mph in an 85 mph zone. Police said the driver was filming himself on two Insta360 cameras.

Credit: Mustang Ridge Police Department

The driver was stopped on SH 130 where he was later arrested.

He was arrested for reckless driving and was also issued two citations for failure to maintain lanes and unsafe passing.