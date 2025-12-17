Suspect robs victim at North Austin bank, steals their car: APD

The Brief A suspect is accused of robbing a victim and stealing their car in North Austin APD said the incident happened at Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Boulevard on Nov. 25



Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a victim and stealing their car in North Austin.

What we know:

Police said on Nov. 25, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Boulevard.

The suspect showed a gun and stole the victim's items, including cash. The suspect also stole the victim's car.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white man, around 20–30 years old, about 5'8–5'9, with a skinny build.

The stolen car was a 2018 gray Honda Civic with the Texas license plate VFS6424. The car also has damage on the left side of the hood.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.