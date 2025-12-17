Expand / Collapse search

Suspect robs victim at North Austin bank, steals their car: APD

Published  December 17, 2025 3:29pm CST
The Brief

    • A suspect is accused of robbing a victim and stealing their car in North Austin
    • APD said the incident happened at Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Boulevard on Nov. 25

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a victim and stealing their car in North Austin.

What we know:

Police said on Nov. 25, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Boulevard.

The suspect showed a gun and stole the victim's items, including cash. The suspect also stole the victim's car. 

Image 1 of 2

 

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white man, around 20–30 years old, about 5'8–5'9, with a skinny build.

The stolen car was a 2018 gray Honda Civic with the Texas license plate VFS6424. The car also has damage on the left side of the hood.

Image 1 of 2

 

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

