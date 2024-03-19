Lollapalooza 2024 lineup: SZA, Blink-182, Future among summer fest headliners

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2024 lineup.

Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza in Chicago's Grant Park include SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex, and Kesha.

This year's festival will run from Aug. 1-4, with more than 170 acts scheduled to play across eight stages.

Presale for 4-day tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices increase at 12 p.m. when public on-sale tickets begin. The 4-Day General Admission Ticket starts at $385.

Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Children 8 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

For more information, head over to Lollapalooza's website.