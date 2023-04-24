Lori Vallow murder trial day 14: Idaho police detective to continue testimony

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The trial for Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom," is back underway in Idaho on April 24.

Monday marks the fourth week of the murder trial, and a detective for the Idaho Police Department is expected to return to the stand.

More than 25 witnesses have already testified for the prosecution.

Vallow is accused of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of helping her husband, Chad Daybell, kill his ex-wife, Tammy.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of her kids, J.J. and Tylee were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.