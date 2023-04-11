Lori Vallow murder trial day 7: Idaho detective to take the stand

The triple-murder trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom" is underway in Idaho, with opening statements and the first witnesses taking the stand on Monday.

The prosecution told the jury that Lori Vallow, the former Arizona mother, wanted to start a new life without her children.

Vallow is accused of killing her son, J.J. Vallow, and her daughter, Tylee Ryan. She is also charged with murder conspiracy in the death of her husband Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Vallow's defense described her as a good mom and wife who is deeply religious.

Featured article

Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of J.J. Vallow, testified on April 10, along with Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori Vallow's niece.

Gilbert Police say Boudreaux was shot by Lori's brother in October 2019. Boudreaux says he started doing some research into Lori's husband after Tammy Daybell's death.

A Rexburg police detective is expected to testify Tuesday.