Lottery ticket thefts: Man wanted for two thefts in one week in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole more than a thousand dollars worth of lottery tickets in the last week.

On two separate nights, deputies say a man went into different convenience stores and asked for $450 to $800 worth of Texas Lottery tickets.

When the clerk places the tickets on the counter, deputies say the suspect throws down counterfeit $100 bills, grabs the tickets, and runs out of the convenience store.

Deputies say the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old and he's driving a bright red car, possibly a 2016-2021 Honda Civic.

If you have information, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 979-968-5856 or Fayette County Crimestoppers at 979-968-8477.