Loudoun County volunteer firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:52PM
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A volunteer firefighter with Loudoun County has been crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted the news earlier this week, saying, "Congratulations to our #VolunteerFirefighter system member Kailee Horvath, who was crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022!"

According to Loudoun County, Horvath has been a volunteer with Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department since her high school senior year in 2017.

miss-virginia.jpg

PHOTO: Loudoun Fire Twitter

miss-virginia-2.jpg

PHOTO: Loudoun Fire Twitter