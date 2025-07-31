Love Is Blind: Netflix show casting in Austin

The Brief Live Is Blind casting in Austin Hit Netflix reality dating show accepting applications in four other cities as well



The hit Netflix reality show "Love Is Blind" is casting in several cities.

How can I apply for Love Is Blind in Austin?

What they're saying:

Single men and women in Austin "who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship" are being asked to apply.

Production company Kinetic Content posted about the casting on social media.

Applicants must review and acknowledge several statements before applying, including confirming that they are at least 21 years old at time of application, legal residents of the United States and more.

Once those statements are confirmed, applicants then answer more than 70 questions, including ones like what marriage means to you and what accomplishments in your life you are most proud of.

Is next season of Love Is Blind in Austin?

Dig deeper:

It's not exactly clear if the next season of the show will be in Austin just because the show is being cast in the Live Music Capital of the World but two previous seasons of the show were set in Dallas and Houston.

Kinetic Content also announced casting calls in Philadelphia, New Orleans, St. Louis and Charleston, South Carolina.

The next season of the show is set to premiere later this year and is set in Denver.

What you can do:

If you'd like to apply, you can go here.