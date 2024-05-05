4-year-old killed in Burleson flooding Sunday morning, officials say

Officials in Johnson County say a 4-year-old boy was killed after being swept away by floodwaters on Sunday morning.

Johnson County Emergency Management said it received a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. about a car stuck in swift water off of CR 528 in Burleson.

The car was occupied by an adult male, an adult female and a child.

The 911 caller said they saw the group get out of the car and try to get to dry ground on foot when they were swept away by the water, according to officials.

When Johnson County deputies arrived on scene they heard both the adults screaming for help in two different locations.

The male and female were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the 4-year-old was found dead in the water around 7:20 a.m, east of where he was swept away.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Lucas Warren of Burleson.

Both adults have been released from the hospital.

(Source: Johnson County, TX Emergency Management)

Several roadways in Johnson County and other parts of North Texas were flooded in the heavy rain.

Crews from Ellis County and Texas Task Force 1 were called to help with water rescues in Johnson County on Sunday morning.