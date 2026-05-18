Luling mass shooting threat at local business: Man taken into custody

The Brief Luling Police Department says on May 15 a man threatened his wife and claimed he might carry out a mass shooting at a local business Authorities checked the business and the suspect was not found The man had left the city and was liter taken into custody by Gonzales County Sheriff's Office



The Luling Police Department says a man threatened his wife and claimed he might carry out a mass shooting at a business.

The backstory:

Luling PD says the incident happened on May 15.

At around 9:15 a.m., Luling PD says it received information that a person had threatened his wife and claimed he might carry out a mass shooting at a local business.

Multiple agencies responded and secured the business, checked on employees and patrons, and searched the area for the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect was not found at the business.

Dig deeper:

Luling PD says it used information from the Flock Safety camera system and learned that the suspect had left the city and traveled south on US 183.

The information was shared with the Gonzales County Sheriff's Office, who located the vehicle, pursued it, and safely took the suspect into custody.