Woman convicted of injuring 3-month-old twins and sentenced to 40 years

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The Brief A Travis Co. jury has convicted a woman in connection to a 2024 incident in which she injured her 3-month old twins, one of whom died Brittney Bailey was convicted of one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and one count of injury to a child causing bodily injury Bailey was sentenced to 40 years for one count and 10 years for the other count and will serve both concurrently



A Travis County jury has convicted a woman in connection to a 2024 incident in which she injured her three-month-old twins, one of whom died.

33-year-old Brittney Bailey was convicted on one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and one count of injury to a child causing bodily injury.

Bailey was sentenced to 40 years for the count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and 10 years for the count of injury to a child causing bodily injury.

What they're saying:

"Our office is grateful to our dedicated staff, law enforcement partners, first responders, and the medical team at Dell Children’s Medical Center for their unwavering dedication to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victims," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in a news release.

"We hope this conviction brings some measure of peace to those impacted by this tragedy," Garza says.

The backstory:

On March 10, 2024, the Austin Police Department responded to a report of a three-month-old infant who was not breathing at an apartment complex on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, life-saving aid was provided and the infant was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The infant died days later.

During the initial investigation, detectives uncovered evidence concerning the infant's twin sister having non-accidental injuries.

On May 8, 2024, APD arrested Bailey and charged her with two cases of Injury to a Child.

In December 2025, Bailey was reindicted to prepare for her trial to proceed under a single indictment.

What's next:

Officials say Bailey will serve both sentences concurrently at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.