Missing Madeline Kingsbury: Family, police provide update on investigation

The Winona Police Department and the family of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury released a statement Wednesday about the investigation into the 26-year-old’s disappearance.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing for 12 days and has not had any contact with family or friends since the morning of March 31. Law enforcement, family members, and the community have searched extensively in Winona and Fillmore Counties for the missing mother, but she has yet to be found.

FOX 9 laid out a timeline of the investigation here.

The father of Maddi's children released a statement through a lawyer on Wednesday claiming he did not have anything to do with her disappearance, and he's been cooperating with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

The Winona Police Department said it still considers Maddi's disappearance "suspicious" and "involuntary." Law enforcement has continued to look for Maddi after the mass search efforts, executed search warrants, and announced her van is being processed for forensic evidence by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Maddi's family explained how hard the disappearance has been on them, and they will continue to search for her.

The Kingsbury family statement

"Nothing in life prepares you for this. The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a walking nightmare with no respite. In the days and nights since Madeline disappeared, the immediate family and extended family have, collectively and individually, been experiencing emotions and trials that someone who has never been suddenly thrust into this horrific situation could ever imagine.

"Eating is a mechanical act we force ourselves to do in order to keep our strength up so we can continue to advocate and search for Madeline. Sleep, if it comes, is fitful and fleeting. I have to think that the only thing that could come close to what we experience is the stress of combat, day after awful day. Initially, we were so overwrought that we couldn’t bear to look at each other but couldn’t bear to look away. There were no words we could say to comfort each other and we felt alone and frantic. In the days since the family has circled the wagons and gathered from near and across the world. We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.

"We’re private people finding ourselves thrust into the national limelight at the most traumatic time in our lives. We don’t seek to draw attention to ourselves but, of course, we want everyone everywhere to know about Madeline so we can reunite her with her children."

"From time to time and as we see the need we use social media to encourage and inform the large groups of volunteers helping us search for Madeline. We're overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her - her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she's touched.

"We will continue to search for Madeline. We will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers- friends and relatives, people in law enforcement, other first responders, social workers, case workers, legal professionals, child advocates and many, many more."

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline’s sister, told FOX 9 on Wednesday how special her sister was.

"Maddi is very bright, kind, hard-working, and giving. She is a wonderful mother to her two children. She never judges me or anyone else, accepts people for who they are," she said.

The children's father, Adam Fravel, statement

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely."

The statement from Fravel was released through his attorney Zachary Bauer at Meshbesher & Spence.

The Winona Police Department's statement

"As the investigation into Madeline (Maddi) Kingsbury disappearance continues, we are updating the public on what is being done to find her. Evidence to date suggests Maddi’s disappearance was involuntary and suspicious. We remain concerned for her safety," the statement read in part.

The police department explained how multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for Maddi since she first disappeared. Law enforcement continued to search after the mass search efforts on Friday and Saturday in which over 2,000 volunteers showed up to help.

The Winona Police Department said over the course of Monday to Wednesday of this week, over 100 law enforcement and public safety members searched additional targeted areas based on information received, via tips or investigative discovery.

"We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts. We appreciate the continued support of the many agencies helping us look for Maddi," police said in the statement.

Police have also taken Maddi’s van to be processed for forensic evidence and are working closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify any evidence in the case.

"We have had two goals since we learned Maddi was missing: bring her home and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. Releasing certain information about the investigation would jeopardize our availability to achieve these goals. We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds. We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family," the statement reads in part.

