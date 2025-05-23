Major drug, weapons bust near Georgetown leads to 2 arrests
Noe Hernandez
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Two men were arrested following a major drug bust near Georgetown.
The backstory:
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on May 21, officials executed a search warrant on a home in the 1200 block of CR 142 near Georgetown.
Several items, including drugs, guns, and cash, were seized at the home:
- Approximately $27,000 in cash
- Numerous precious metals, including suspected gold, silver, and copper
- Approximately 10 ounces of suspected cocaine
- Approximately 5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine
- Approximately 7 ounces of suspected fentanyl in pill form (roughly 1,400 pills)
- Approximately 4 grams of suspected oxycodone (about 11 pills)
- Approximately 10 ounces of suspected promethazine
- Approximately 2 pounds of suspected marijuana
- One AR-15 rifle
- Two handguns (including a stolen Taurus Judge and a Jimenez .380 caliber pistol)
- A 2023 Honda Ridgeline
- A 2024 Honda Accord
WCSO said the amount of fentanyl they found is enough to possibly kill more than 1,000 people.
Noe Hernandez, 46, and Rigoberto Hernandez, 50, were both arrested and face several drug charges.
This is still an active investigation.
What they're saying:
"This seizure underscores the deadly impact fentanyl continues to have on communities across Texas. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit remains committed to protecting our residents by aggressively targeting and removing dangerous drugs and illegal weapons from our streets," the WCSO said.
The Source: Information from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office