Major drug, weapons bust near Georgetown leads to 2 arrests

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Noe Hernandez

The Brief Two men were arrested after a drug bust near Georgetown WCSO said the bust happened May 21 on a home in the 1200 block of CR 142 WCSO said the amount of fentanyl they found is enough to possibly kill more than 1,000 people



Two men were arrested following a major drug bust near Georgetown.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on May 21, officials executed a search warrant on a home in the 1200 block of CR 142 near Georgetown.

Several items, including drugs, guns, and cash, were seized at the home:

Approximately $27,000 in cash

Numerous precious metals, including suspected gold, silver, and copper

Approximately 10 ounces of suspected cocaine

Approximately 5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 7 ounces of suspected fentanyl in pill form (roughly 1,400 pills)

Approximately 4 grams of suspected oxycodone (about 11 pills)

Approximately 10 ounces of suspected promethazine

Approximately 2 pounds of suspected marijuana

One AR-15 rifle

Two handguns (including a stolen Taurus Judge and a Jimenez .380 caliber pistol)

A 2023 Honda Ridgeline

A 2024 Honda Accord

Image 1 of 4 ▼

WCSO said the amount of fentanyl they found is enough to possibly kill more than 1,000 people.

Noe Hernandez, 46, and Rigoberto Hernandez, 50, were both arrested and face several drug charges.

This is still an active investigation.

What they're saying:

"This seizure underscores the deadly impact fentanyl continues to have on communities across Texas. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit remains committed to protecting our residents by aggressively targeting and removing dangerous drugs and illegal weapons from our streets," the WCSO said.