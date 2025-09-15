Car crashing into Cedar Park home causes gas leak, fire

The Brief A crash in Cedar Park caused a major gas leak and a fire Police said the crash happened at Brashear Lane and Timberwood Drive Homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution



A car crashing into a home in Cedar Park prompted a major gas leak on Monday night. The car and home also caught on fire, officials said.

What we know:

According to Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger, around 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a car crash that went into a home's garage near Brashear Lane and Timberwood Drive. The car caught on fire, which then prompted the Cedar Park Fire Department to respond.

The fire chief said the house fire was put out, but the car and gas are still on fire. They are waiting for the gas to be turned off by ATMOS so they can put out the rest of the fire. It is under control, he said.

One person was arrested on suspicion of a DUI, he said.

The house was not a total loss, but did have some damage.

People in the neighborhood were allowed to go back into their homes. The only homes still evacuated are the direct neighbors of the home that was damaged.

No one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates