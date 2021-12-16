Making the Case: Dallas PD accused of stealing nearly $110,000 in cash

A Facebook post by The Dallas Police Department has got a lot of people talking.

The department posted a picture of a police K9 posing with $107,000 dollars seized from a woman at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Police say they seized it because that amount of money is suspicious, and they were led to her bag because the drug-sniffing dog was alerted to it.

The woman carrying the cash was not charged or arrested for a crime.

Thousands of comments have now flooded the Dallas PD Facebook post, many of them from people who are both confused and upset.

Additionally, the community police oversight board has invited the police department to next month's meetings to answer questions about the situation.

We spoke with News Edge legal analyst Charles Adams who told us this kind of seizure happens all the time and although it's totally legal, Adams disagrees with it.

"We should all be advocating for both state and federal government to have to file criminal charges as a predicate to seizing money," he said. "Or even if they do seize money if there are no subsequent criminal charges, force them to return it to citizens. And until enough people get mad enough about it, nothing's going to change."

