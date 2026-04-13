Lululemon responds to Texas' investigation into 'forever chemicals' in activewear apparel

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The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Lululemon over the potential presence of toxic "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in its apparel. Lululemon denies current use of the chemicals, stating they were phased out in 2023 and previously only used in a small percentage of water-repellent items. The investigation will determine if the company’s supply chain and testing protocols comply with safety standards and if its "sustainability" marketing is deceptive.



Lululemon, the billion-dollar activewear company, responded to an investigation by the State of Texas over the potential presence of toxic chemicals in their activewear apparel.



The company claims that the "forever" chemicals claimed to be used in their athletic apparel was phased out in 2023, and only used in a small percentage of their assortment.

Texas probes Lululemon over "forever chemicals"

Local perspective:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the investigation into Lululemon just before noon on Monday, April 13.

The attorney general states that the investigation will examine "whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’ that their health-conscious customers would not expect…"

Texas will also review Lululemon’s Restricted Substances List (RSL), testing protocols, and supply chain practices to determine if Lululemon’s products comply with its stated safety standards.

Paxton targets potential deceptive marketing

What they're saying:

In the April 14 press release, Paxton mentions that the company markets their athletic apparel as sustainable, despite emerging research raising questions about materials and chemicals used in the apparel being associated with endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health issues.

"Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families," said Attorney General Paxton.

"I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness and sustainability. If Lululemon has violated Texas law, it will be held accountable."

Lululemon responds: PFAS phased out in 2023

(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The other side:

FOX Local reached out to Lululemon regarding the investigation and received this response attributed to a Lululemon company spokesperson:

"Lululemon does not use PFAS in its products. The company phased out the substance in FY23, which had been used in durable water-repellent products, a small percentage of our assortment.

The health and safety of our guests is paramount, and our products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards. We require all our vendors to regularly conduct testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, by credible third-party agencies to confirm ongoing compliance.

We are aware of the inquiry from the Texas Office of the Attorney General and are cooperating by providing the requested documentation."

More information on our policies, including our Restricted Substances program, is publicly available on our website."

Understanding the risks of PFAS

Andrew Wheeler, EPA Acting Administrator and Cosmo Servidio, EPA Regional Administrator announce the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan outlining, enforcement, clean up strategies and expansion Expand

Dig deeper:

The United States’ Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided background information regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), describing them as manufactured chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s, even mentioning how the presence of PFAS can lead to a few of the concerns the State of Texas mentioned in the investigation announcement.