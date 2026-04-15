Lehman High School baseball coach on administrative leave following bullying allegations

The Brief The Lehman High School baseball coach has been placed on administrative leave after serious bullying allegations Ten students were also suspended in connection with the investigation Interviews are being conducted and evidence is being gathered to see if charges are appropriate



A Texas high school baseball coach is on administrative leave as authorities investigate allegations of bullying within the Lehman High School baseball program.

Ten students and one staff member have been suspended in connection to the investigation.

The backstory:

The Lehman High School baseball program is under investigation for what the district calls a serious pattern of bullying involving some varsity and junior varsity players.

Parents reported the concerns to a school resource officer last week.

"When I was in school, you wouldn't even think that you would do that or want to film it or, I don't know their reason, but there is an uptick for sure in violent crimes happening, and it's involving kids younger and younger," said Ami Glover, a public education advocate and parent.

The district says a video showed clear violations of student conduct and possible criminal behavior.

The district has not released details about the video or the students involved.

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Ami Glover is a public education advocate who also investigates misconduct in schools.

"With Hays CISD and some of the different problems that have happened there in the last few years, I've worked with several parents that were in the district or have left the district because of problems not being addressed," said Glover.

The district confirms baseball coach Jacob Kaase was placed on paid administrative leave on April 9 until the district is able to determine whether the baseball players, who are now part of a criminal investigation, were properly supervised.

The district says Kaase does not appear in the video.

Glover, a parent herself, says situations like this have made her re-evaluate plans for her children.

"As of right now, I don't plan on having them go to middle school and high school, into public school, because there is no recourse for the victims. There's no means to get anywhere. I mean if you're a parent, and you say this happened to my kid, well, why hasn't anyone been charged?" said Glover.

A game scheduled for last Friday was canceled.

The district initially planned to forfeit the remaining games of the season for both varsity and JV teams, citing there might not be enough players not implicated in the investigation to make teams. After pushback from parents, that decision was reversed, allowing the season to continue with players not involved.

"Bullying of any kind is intolerable. It goes against everything we are about at Lehman High School and in Hays CISD. Our school district family protects and nurtures each other. We establish high expectations for ourselves - our staff and our students – because that is our character. Let our swift action on this case demonstrate that we will not allow bullying and that those who test that demand will meet with swift and serious consequences," said Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.

What's next:

The team returned to the field Tuesday for its first game since the investigation began, with three games left in the season.

The Hays County Sheriffs Office says it's actively working on the case.

Interviews are being conducted and evidence is being gathered to see if charges are appropriate.