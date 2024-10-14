Hutto man sentenced to 30 years for shooting 16 rounds at police officer

article

A Hutto man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting at a police officer in May 2021.

According to Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick, Malcom Watts, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant in the shooting of a Georgetown police officer during a domestic disturbance.

On May 15, 2021, in the early morning hours, a Georgetown police officer responded to a disturbance call. The disturbance was caused by Watts, who was angry after the mother of his children left him.

When the officer arrived at the scene, Watts fired 16 rounds from a gun down the street toward the officer. The DA said this was an ambush attack.

The first bullet came through the windshield of the officer's vehicle. It struck within a few inches of his head. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after, Watts was apprehended.

On Oct. 10, Watts was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

"This was a terrifying incident that could have had a tragic outcome. It underscores the dangers of domestic violence situations and the risks that officers face in the line of duty," stated Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "I commend the Georgetown Police Department for deescalating the situation and safely apprehending Mr. Watts. My office will continue to ensure that violent offenders are held accountable and prioritize the safety of our community."