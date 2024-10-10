Man arrested for selling fentanyl to victim who later died from overdose in Hutto

article

A man was arrested for selling fentanyl to a man who later died from an overdose.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 7, Hutto police responded to a call about a dead body at 704 Nueces River Trail.

The victim, 26-year-old Joseph Barrera, was found dead in his bedroom.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined 27-year-old Tyreik Gilbert sold fentanyl to Barrera, which resulted in his death.

Gilbert is currently serving four years in prison for possession of a controlled substance.

According to the WCSO, Gilbert's criminal history includes 26 drug-related offenses.