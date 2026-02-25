Man arrested and charged in connection to deadly Austin shooting

article

The Brief Man arrested in California in connection to deadly shooting in Austin Caleb Jenkins charged in the killing of Quinton Arnold in October 2025



Authorities say a man was arrested in California in connection to a deadly shooting in Austin.

Caleb Jenkins was arrested on Jan. 26 in Sacramento and charged with murder in connection to the October 2025 killing of Quinton Arnold.

Jenkins was extradited to the Travis County Jail on Feb. 18.

The backstory:

On Oct. 12, 2025 at around 3:11 a.m, the Austin Police Department says its officers responded to a call about a shooting at a 7-Eleven located in the 1800 block of Rutland Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, later identified as Arnold, on the ground in the parking lot next to his vehicle.

Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4:19 a.m.

Police say the investigation showed that Arnold was standing outside the 7-Eleven when a vehicle pulled up, opened fire on Arnold, struck Arnold and then fled the scene.

Arnold's death was investigated as Austin's 47th homicide of 2025.