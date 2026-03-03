Man arrested, charged in connection to Round Rock car burglaries

article

A man was arrested and charged in connection with multiple car burglaries in Round Rock.

What we know:

Police said on March 2, officers responded to the Spark Hotel at 609 Chisholm Trail Road for reports of multiple car burglaries.

When police received a suspect's description, officers searched the surrounding area using unmarked and marked patrol units.

During the search, officers found a man who matched the description, walking along the I-35 frontage road more than a mile from the hotel. He was identified as 52-year-old Charles Leucious Ray Williams.

Officers found items that are commonly used to commit car burglaries, along with property believed to be connected to the offenses. They also found marijuana.

Williams was charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail.