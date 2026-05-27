Man arrested on child exploitation charges: WCSO

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The Brief A man was arrested on child exploitation charges An investigation revealed the man was talking with a minor online and had "illegal material during the course of the investigation" The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is encouraging parents to remain vigilant in regards to their child's online activity



A 36-year-old man was arrested on child exploitation charges, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Evan Jackson, 36, was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography Depicting a Child Engaging in Sexual Conduct.

An investigation revealed that Jackson was talking with a minor online and had "illegal material during the course of the investigation."

Jackson was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

What they're saying:

"The Williamson County Sheriff's Office encourages parents and guardians to remain vigilant regarding their children’s online activity, including monitoring social media use, gaming platforms, and messaging applications. Open communication about internet safety and online predators remains critical in protecting children from exploitation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Our office is dedicated to keeping community members informed on what is happening in our county, spreading information on how parents can help protect their children from these kinds of offenders, and, most importantly, ensuring the children of Williamson County are safe and well protected," said Sheriff Matthew Lindemann.