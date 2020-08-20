Man arrested for attempting to leave the scene after fatal crash

The Kyle Police Department has taken a man into custody that attempted to flee the scene of an accident fatality on Interstate 35 in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 20.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 4:51 a.m. about a major accident on northbound I-35, at the 217 mile marker. An 18-wheeler operated by Jose Luis Juarez, of Laredo, struck a box truck and tow truck that were stationary on the right shoulder of the northbound main lanes of I-35.

Both the tow truck driver and box truck driver were outside of their vehicles when the collision occurred. The operator of the box truck was injured and taken to the hospital where he has been treated for his injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, Tristen Cother, 22, was killed upon impact.

Juarez fled the scene after the accident and was later apprehended with the help of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, according to police. Juarez is in custody and has been charged with Accident Involving Death.

