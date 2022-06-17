Man arrested for sexual assault at downtown Austin hotel

A man was arrested for sexual assault after police said he committed the crime at a downtown Austin hotel.

According to Austin police, on June 15 around 1:30 a.m., investigators responded to a hotel in the 500 block of East 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they had a report stating a man, 28-year-old Devonta Darden, entered a hotel room while two female victims were sleeping and committed sexual assault.

Darden initially fled the scene but was caught a short time later. He is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with Burglary of a Habitation with intent to commit a felony.

Because this is an active investigation, details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the APD Sex Crimes Tip Line at 512-974-5095.