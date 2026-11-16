Man arrested on public lewdness charge after incident inside El Paso County daycare

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The Brief A 23-year-old man was arrested on a public lewdness charge after staff reported lewd behavior inside an El Paso County daycare. Xavier Martinez was found walking near Ice Castle Daycare on Horizon Boulevard and was recognized from two prior disturbances there. He is being held without bond on a parole violation as deputies investigate whether any other similar incidents occurred.



A 23-year-old man has been arrested on a public lewdness charge after employees at an El Paso County daycare reported witnessing him engaging in lewd behavior inside the facility, authorities said.

Public lewdness at El Paso County daycare

What we know:

Xavier Martinez was taken into custody Thursday following an incident at Ice Castle Daycare in the 13300 block of Horizon Boulevard, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the facility at 1:54 p.m. Nov. 12 after staff reported the behavior. Martinez had left the building before deputies arrived, but authorities found him walking nearby along Horizon Boulevard.

During the investigation, daycare employees told deputies they recognized Martinez from two previous disturbances reported at the same location on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage showing Martinez entering and leaving the daycare.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of public lewdness, with bond set at $5,000. He is also being held without bond on a parole violation.

What they're saying:

"We encourage anyone who may have experienced a similar incident involving this individual to come forward," El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said in a statement. "Your information could help our investigators identify additional incidents and address concerns in our community."

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident or similar encounters involving Martinez to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 915-832-4408.