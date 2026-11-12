Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 playoffs.

Hays vs Westlake

Salado vs Wimberley

Thursday, Nov. 12

Elgin 7

Fort Bend Crawford 56

Salado 14

Wimberley 70

Hays 0

Westlake 45

Boling 61

Lexington 33

Wallis Brazos 25

Thrall 28

Manor New Tech 7

Waco La Vega 65

SA Reagan 24

Cibolo Steele 44

East View 13

Fulshear 45

Burton 27

Harper 27

Itasca 7

Mason 62

Groveton

Thorndale

Granger 20

Lovelady 50