Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 1 highlights
Hays vs Westlake
Salado vs Wimberley
Playoffs Week 1 scores
Thursday, Nov. 12
Elgin 7
Fort Bend Crawford 56
Salado 14
Wimberley 70
Hays 0
Westlake 45
Boling 61
Lexington 33
Wallis Brazos 25
Thrall 28
Manor New Tech 7
Waco La Vega 65
SA Reagan 24
Cibolo Steele 44
East View 13
Fulshear 45
Burton 27
Harper 27
Itasca 7
Mason 62
Groveton
Thorndale
Granger 20
Lovelady 50
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football