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Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

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FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published November 12, 2026 11:00 PM CST
Published November 12, 2026 11:00 PM CST

The Brief

    • Playoffs are here for Texas high school football
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 playoffs

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2026-27 playoffs.

Playoffs Week 1 highlights

Hays vs Westlake

2026 Playoffs Week 1: Hays vs Westlake
2026 Playoffs Week 1: Hays vs Westlake

2026 Playoffs Week 1: Hays vs Westlake

The Westlake Chaparrals made quick work of the Hays Hawks in the first round of playoff play, defeating them 45-0.

Salado vs Wimberley

2026 playoffs Wk 1: Salado vs Wimberley
2026 playoffs Wk 1: Salado vs Wimberley

2026 playoffs Wk 1: Salado vs Wimberley

The Wimberley Texans rolled into the playoffs with a perfect 9-0 season, and kept the streak alive against Salado, winning 70-14.

Playoffs Week 1 scores

Thursday, Nov. 12

Elgin 7
Fort Bend Crawford 56

Salado 14
Wimberley 70

Hays 0
Westlake 45

Boling 61
Lexington 33

Wallis Brazos 25
Thrall 28

Manor New Tech 7
Waco La Vega 65

SA Reagan 24
Cibolo Steele 44

East View 13
Fulshear 45

Burton 27
Harper 27

Itasca 7
Mason 62

Groveton
Thorndale

Granger 20
Lovelady 50

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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