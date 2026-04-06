Man arrested in Round Rock charged with sex assault of a child
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department has taken a man into custody following an investigation into multiple victims.
The backstory:
RRPD says, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, it arrested 52-year-old Rodney Vaughan Rhynes on April 1.
Rhynes was taken into custody and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. He is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail on a combined bond of $1,000,000.
What you can do:
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Roger Zamora at 512-595-2605 or via email at rzamora@roundrocktexas.gov.
The Source: Information from Round Rock Police Department.