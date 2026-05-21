Pease Park troll sculpture reduced to ashes after fire; investigation underway

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The Brief Austin Fire Department confirms that the giant Pease Park troll sculpture has been set on fire and destroyed AFD says it received a call about flames at Pease Park at around 5:30 a.m.



The giant Pease Park troll sculpture has been set on fire and destroyed, the Austin Fire Department confirms.

What we know:

AFD says it received a call at just before 5:30 a.m. of flames at Pease Park.

The caller reported seeing them from where they were on Lamar.

Officials say the first crew arrived on scene at the Lamar location at around 5:35 a.m. but realized they wouldn't be able to access the site, relocated, and were able to extinguish the fire.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.

No official information about what caused the fire has been released.

What they're saying:

The Pease Park Conservancy says, "The troll sculpture in Pease Park was lost to a fire early this morning, and we are heartbroken alongside the community that cherished it."

The backstory:

The troll sculpture was unveiled in March 2024.

It was designed by international recycling art activist Thomas Dambo who has created more than 100 trolls worldwide.

The sculpture is located North of Kingsbury commons at Pease Park and a wooded area with a mulch trail leads to the Thomas Dambo troll.

The location was picked following extensive community engagement and a review process with the City of Austin.

According to the Pease Park Conservancy, the majority of the wood used to build the troll has been sourced from Harvest Lumber, a sawmill dedicated to giving new life to Austin’s fallen trees.

The non-profit organization says that Dambo granted a 15-year exclusive license to the artwork in the park as long as the conservancy maintains the sculpture.

The Tejemos Foundation donated funds for the installation and maintenance of the troll.