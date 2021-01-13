Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

Authorities say 24-year-old Christian Ramos has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed 41-year-old Khairullah Danish.

The crash happened on Saturday, January 9 at around 1:13 a.m. in the 3700 block of North I-35 Service Road northbound.

Austin police say Danish was driving eastbound on East 38 1/2 Street in a black, 2009 Toytota Carolla when he arrived at a traffic signal flashing red in all directions. Danish came to a complete stop and began proceeding through the intersection when he was hit by Ramos who was driving a grey, 2013 Mazda CX-9 and did not yield at the intersection.

Booking photo of Christian Ramos courtesy Austin Police Department.

Austin-Travis County EMS attempted life-saving measures but Danish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers conducted an investigation and determined that Ramos was intoxicated. He was placed under arrest and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Police say they are still investigating and anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This was Austin’s first fatal traffic crash of 2021.