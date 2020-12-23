Man dies after motorcycle crash in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department continues to investigate after a man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash on December 20.

Police say officers were called to the 3200 block of Lake Road after a motorcyclist, who was going westbound on Lake Road at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck the curb on the north side of the road.

The crash separated the motorcyclist from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries on December 22.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 55-year-old James Allen Davis, Jr.