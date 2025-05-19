Man dies days after crashing motorcycle in North Austin: APD

The Brief A man has died days after crashing his motorcycle in North Austin APD said the incident happened on May 11 in the 12100 block of Metric Blvd



A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in North Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on May 11, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Metric Blvd. for a motorcycle crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Enrique Torres, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Torres died days later from his injuries on May 14.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.