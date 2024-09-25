Man found dead in Dale; deputies investigating

The brief A man was found dead inside a home in Caldwell County. This is an ongoing investigation.



Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to a welfare concern in the 400 block of Mustang Meadow Run in Dale.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777.