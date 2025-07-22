Man hits two victims with hammer near Riverside: APD

article

The Brief A man was arrested after hitting two victims with a hammer near Riverside Police said it happened late on July 21 in the 1200 block of Riverside Dr. Both victims had minor injuries



Two victims were injured after they said a man hit them with a hammer near Riverside on Monday night.

What happened?

The backstory:

Austin police said on July 21, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance hotshot call in the 1200 block of Riverside Dr. When they arrived, they found two victims.

The first victim said while she was walking and crossing the street, a man approached her from behind and hit her with a hammer.

A second victim said she was hit on top of her head with a hammer by a man who then tried to steal her purse.

Both victims provided a similar description of the suspect to police.

After searching, officers found and arrested Andre Myers, 45. He was booked into the Travis County Jail on charges of assault with injury and robbery by assault, along with other offenses.