Man killed at apartment complex in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide at a northeast Austin apartment complex.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Lundberg Lane just after 3 a.m.
Arriving officers found a man with injuries. Police attempted life-saving measures on the man until EMS arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:15 a.m.
Officer Austin Zarling said they believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
A suspect has not been arrested.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Homicide Unit at 512-477-3588.
The case is Austin's 10th homicide of the year.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.