Man killed at apartment complex in northeast Austin

The Brief Austin police are investigating their 10th homicide of the year. Officers were called to the 1400 Apartments on East Lundberg Lane just after 3 a.m. Saturday. A man with injuries was found at the scene and later pronounced dead.



Austin police are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide at a northeast Austin apartment complex.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Lundberg Lane just after 3 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man with injuries. Police attempted life-saving measures on the man until EMS arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:15 a.m.

Officer Austin Zarling said they believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

A suspect has not been arrested.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Homicide Unit at 512-477-3588.

The case is Austin's 10th homicide of the year.