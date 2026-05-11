Man killed in deadly Northwest Austin shooting; no charges filed

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Austin APD said the incident happened on May 8 at the intersection of Gardenridge Hollow and Wallace Drive An argument between two men escalated into a shooting. The shooter stayed on scene Police said there are no charges



A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Austin, police said.

There are no charges in the shooting, but it remains an open investigation.

The backstory:

Police said on May 8, around 6:04 p.m., officers responded to an initial disturbance call. The caller said they could hear yelling for someone to "get back" before the call disconnected.

Shortly after, the 911 call center received multiple calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of Gardenridge Hollow and Wallace Drive.

The shooter, 36-year-old Hunter Buchmeyer, was one of the callers and had shot and killed a man, later identified as Billy Carlisle.

A preliminary investigation states that Carlisle was walking his dog with his son and Buchmeyer was also walking his dog. The two neighbors had a history and an argument escalated into Buchmeyer calling 911 to report the incident, which escalated into Buchmeyer shooting Carlisle at the intersection.

Buchmeyer stayed at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.