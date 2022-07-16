Man killed from apparent fireworks-related injuries in Galveston County

Authorities said a man died Friday night after suffering injuries from fireworks in Dickinson, Texas.

It's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but according to a press release by the Dickinson Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of Timber Dr. in Galveston County a little before 10:15 p.m.

The call was only described by the Dickinson PD as "injuries sustained due to fireworks." Responding officers at the scene reportedly found Edward Aguilara, 41, with serious stomach wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

He later died at Houston Health Care - Clear Lake from the injuries.

No additional injuries were released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.