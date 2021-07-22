Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Boerne

A man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting at a home in East Boerne.

The Boerne Police Department says that officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting at a home in the 200 block of Rosebud Street near Boerne High School.

BPD says the initial caller reported they'd received a phone call that shots were fired and that someone was trying to enter a home. A second call minutes later came from a homeowner who reported their neighbor had fired a weapon into their home.

Evidence at the scene showed a bullet had struck a bedroom window where a child was sleeping. The child was not injured.

Two BPD officers and a Kendall County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the scene and found 25-year-old Cullen Condon on the front porch of another home in the neighborhood behind tall bushes. BPD says officers began telling him to step away and walk towards them, but he refused to comply.

Condon reportedly knelt behind the bushes and came back up with a weapon. Condon was instructed several times to drop it, says BPD, but he instead pointed it at the officers. One of the officers, identified as three-year veteran Officer Brandon Goudreau, then fired at Condon.

Condon was then found unresponsive behind tall bushes with a semi-automatic pistol next to him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Goudreau has been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation as per department policy, says BPD. In accordance with state law, the Texas Rangers is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

