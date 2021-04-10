Man killed in San Marcos during police incident on I-35

The San Marcos Police Department says it responded to an incident early morning Saturday that resulted in the shooting death of the suspect.

At around 12:19 a.m. SMPD says officers received reports of a man walking on Interstate 35 near southbound mile marker 204. After arriving on scene, the department says officers found the suspect walking along the retaining wall and then crossing traffic.

SMPD says officers attempted to detain the suspect but noted he had a knife or similar object in his hand. The department says at one point the suspect threatened the officers by moving angrily toward them.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The department says while officers attempted to de-escalate the situation the suspect ran into traffic, nearly causing a collision with an 18-wheeler truck.

Advertisement

While again attempting to detain the suspect, SMPD says the suspect turned and fully charged officers with the weapon above his head in a "striking or slashing motion".

The department says officers then shot the suspect and promptly attempted life-saving measures including CPR.

Police say there is no ID on the suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.