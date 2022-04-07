APD looking for 63-year-old man missing from North Austin since March

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for over a week.

APD says that 63-year-old Jesse Stripling was last seen on March 30 in the 7800 block of N. Lamar Boulevard off US 183 in North Austin. He has medical conditions that cause concern for his well-being and has been known to drive a 2011 Red Nissan sedan.

Stripling is described as a Black male, 6'2", 230 lbs, with brown eyes, long gray hair and a gray goatee.

A Clear Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for Stripling as well.

Anyone who sees Stripling is asked to call 3-1-1 or 9-1-1 immediately.

Jesse Stripling (Austin Police Department)

